Can you imagine a world without fries? Can you imagine how absolutely dreadful such a life would be? Well, for poor Princess Takorita, that's exactly how life is. Yes, Takorita Meets Fries is a new visual novel from Ratalaika Games and Roseverte, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. In the game, Princess Takorita is deeply dissatisfied with her under-the-sea kingdom's rubbish meal options and heads off on a journey to try new dishes. On land, she discovers the magic of fries. Don't ever say that video games can't be deep (fried) and meaningful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO