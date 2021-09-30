CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. TCU

By Cami Griffin, Griffin McVeigh, Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDQQN_0cCikwxt00

Texas hasn’t had the greatest luck going up against Garry Patterson’s TCU teams.

The Horned Frogs have defeated the Longhorns in seven of the last nine matchups. Some were incredibly painful, such as last year when Tom Herman’s ranked squad suffered a loss at home in the final minutes due to numerous self-inflicted mistakes.

TCU has only played three games this season and is coming off its first loss against SMU. Outside of Texas’ humbling loss to Arkansas in Week 2, the Longhorns have dominated every other game offensively and are hoping to find some consistency.

This matchup will truly determine where each program stands in the conference.

Texas is a 5.5-point favorite against TCU courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. How confident is the staff the Longhorns will cover?

Staff predicts the game

Texas (-5.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall

Cami Texas 2-2 Texas 3-1

Griffin Texas 1-3 Texas 3-1

Kevin Texas 2-2 Texas 3-1

Griffin McVeigh

I really don’t know.

On one hand, I spent all summer/early fall worrying about TCU and preached how it would be the most important game of the season. On the other hand, a 35-point thumping of Texas Tech and watching the Iron Skillet stay in Dallas has me feeling pretty good about the Horns.

I’m picking Texas for one reason and one reason only: Bijan Robinson. Watching SMU run all over the TCU defense is too hard to ignore, even if the Horned Frogs will have more energy coming into this one. Robinson is better than anything SMU has on its roster and should be licking his chops.

Max Duggan has never been a quarterback who excited me. Let the pass rush do its thing, and Texas’ defense has a more than stellar day. Containing Quinten Johnston will be key for the two outside cornerbacks.

Get the heck out of Fort Worth with a win and let’s head to the better part of the Metroplex and have a couple of those new frozen ranch waters.

Texas 35, TCU 24

Cami Griffin

After two blowout wins that showcased disciplined football in all three phases, it’s tough to doubt Texas at this point. However, it must fight its stubborn demon: inconsistency. TCU has been a thorn in Texas’ side for the last decade, and the Horned Frogs have won four of the last five matchups.

Even though TCU is coming off a disappointing loss to SMU and will certainly be prepared to give Texas its best shot, something about this season feels different with Steve Sarkisian leading the pack. I don’t think the Longhorns will have a problem racking up yards on the ground. SMU totaled 350 yards rushing against TCU last week, and the Horned Frogs’ recent struggles stopping the run is not a good match for Texas’ strength on offense.

Texas 42, TCU 28

Kevin Borba

The Longhorns are back in a position where the college football world is hyping them up, which usually means they fall flat on their face in disappointing fashion. However, they are not only due to beat TCU, which has absolutely owned Texas, but the team seems to be clicking on all cylinders.

TCU’s defense may not be as strong as we’ve grown accustomed to in the past. It has given up more than 400 yards in two straight games and were absolutely embarrassed by the SMU rushing attack. The Longhorns have likely the best running back in the nation in Bijan Robinson, and also can throw three other electric running backs at a defense, which in the case of TCU is not what they want.

With Casey Thompson at quarterback, the offense has been as efficient as ever, and this will be a great test for him. Texas’ defense needs to play better than last week. Although Max Duggan likely will not beat them vertically as much, he is no slouch. Containing Zach Evans is a major concern for the defense, but if they can continue to show the improvements in tackling, I will be confident.

Texas 50, TCU 31

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas target, four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner changes commitment date

Jeff Banks may have the best reputation as a recruiter on Texas’ staff. Steve Sarkisian has put him on some of the most high-profile prospects, ones who would fall under the “must get” category. Even so, the Longhorns have strayed away from chasing tight ends during the 2022 cycle. Banks’...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Kentucky: Quarterback tale of the tape

After a demoralizing loss to Auburn on Saturday night in Death Valley, we’re onto Lexington with an SEC cross-division matchup with Kentucky. These teams haven’t played each other since 2014 when LSU won, 41-3, in Death Valley. In their last two matchups, the Tigers have won by a combined 76-10 margin. This marks the first LSU trip to Lexington since 2007, a visit that resulted in a loss to the Wildcats.
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh calls Nebraska impressive, ‘Gonna be a big challenge’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the Wolverines in 2021, you pass one test, good — congratulations, you get another. After Week 0, when Nebraska gave the game away to Illinois, it appeared Scott Frost’s team hadn’t learned any lessons from previous underachievements. Weeks later, while the Huskers are 3-3, all three losses have been by one score, and Nebraska put a hurting on West foe Northwestern.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we on the verge of life beyond Ed Orgeron at LSU?

While many analysts and fans believe Ed Orgeron has his back against the wall, one believes it is time to think about life in Death Valley beyond the head coach. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports recently published an article stating “it’s time for LSU to think about life after Ed Orgeron.” Thamel is one of the industry leaders in chasing down the leads for the coaching carousel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Texas Tech#College Football#American Football#Longhorns Wire#Smu#Tipico Sportsbook#The Horned Frogs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn receiver Demetris Robertson will face his former team Saturday

The transfer portal keeps giving us more storylines. Auburn fans waited for former wide receiver Demetris Robertson’s decision on where he would finish his college career with a ton of interest. Over the course of the offseason, Auburn gained a ton of transfers from other schools but Robertson’s decision may have provided the largest spark throughout the fanbase.
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hot start to season thrusts Cowboys into Top 10 in latest power rankings

It was just one game, but Sunday’s win by the Cowboys over the previously-unbeaten Panthers is having ripple effects, both at The Star in Frisco and around the NFL. Heading into Week 4, the Cowboys seemed like a mediocre squad to the casual observer, albeit one with some intriguing upside. Yes, they lost their season opener, but by just two points and to the defending (and intact) Super Bowl champs. They won Week 2, but needed a last-second field goal to do it. They rolled in their next game, but over an opponent that was clearly inferior. So a middle-of-the-road placement in the power rankings- 14th- was probably about right.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs features a defense that should see a lot of players making it to the NFL and playing on Sundays. ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his updated rankings for the 2022 NFL draft and included two Georgia defenders on the list. The initial rankings released in May had...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia facing former UGA WR Demetris Robertson

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson elected to transfer to the Auburn Tigers on July 8. On Oct. 9, Robertson will face his former team. The Savannah, Georgia, native signed with Georgia in 2018 after a pair of seasons at California. Robertson is a former elite recruit out of Savannah Christian.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles place OL Sua Opeta on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles are already short-handed along the offensive line, and on Tuesday, the team announced that guard Sua Opeta has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19. Opeta was called up from the practice squad for the Monday night game in Dallas then was promoted to the 53-man active roster for Kansas City. Opeta played seven snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy