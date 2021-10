Label – I, Voidhanger Records. Ominous keys frame the strange sense of unease rippling through this offering to the spirits of harmony. Pushed behind the theatrically strange vocals, rhythmic riffing adds to the trancelike subtleties of terror swimming like sharks beneath the surface. The way The Hands of The Nebulah grasp you are unusual, bleak and rich, and almost unnoticed, until you’re deep into the ether of the sound. The realities of this track are hard to describe, so I’ll let you press play to hear for yourself. Be sure to read on below for my full review.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO