Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #7 Introduces the Adept Leader of Blaze, Lucien Dufaure
The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s seventh character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Lucien Dufaure. He is described as “The head of Blaze who possesses superior combat and leadership skills.” Still, in the trailer, Lucien states that his position as leader is merely a formality, provoking some insight into what the motive behind his high position could be or whether he’s even truthful. His English voice actor is Micah Solusod.noisypixel.net
