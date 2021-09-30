Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #7 Introduces the Adept Leader of Blaze, Lucien Dufaure

With Far Cry 6 just under a week away now, Ubisoft put out another trailer for the game to introduce players to another one of the game's Fangs for Hire. This time, the animal featured is Chicharrón, the punk rooster who players are able to recruit in the game to help them during their revolution against Antón Castillo. Chicharrón is just one of several animal companions players can recruit, too, so there will be plenty more to look forward to.

