Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #7 Introduces the Adept Leader of Blaze, Lucien Dufaure

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s seventh character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Lucien Dufaure. He is described as “The head of Blaze who possesses superior combat and leadership skills.” Still, in the trailer, Lucien states that his position as leader is merely a formality, provoking some insight into what the motive behind his high position could be or whether he’s even truthful. His English voice actor is Micah Solusod.

Related
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Trailer Introduces Players to Chicharron

With Far Cry 6 just under a week away now, Ubisoft put out another trailer for the game to introduce players to another one of the game's Fangs for Hire. This time, the animal featured is Chicharrón, the punk rooster who players are able to recruit in the game to help them during their revolution against Antón Castillo. Chicharrón is just one of several animal companions players can recruit, too, so there will be plenty more to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster: Meet Udo Kier in “THE BLAZING WORLD”

The veteran actor dwells in another dimension in this October release. Vertical Entertainment releases THE BLAZING WORLD to select theaters and on VOD platforms October 15. The movie was written (with Pierce Brown) and directed by Carlson Young, who also stars alongside Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw (THE HILLS HAVE EYES), Soko and John Karna. The synopsis: “Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman [Young] returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Through an epic journey down the darkest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge.”
MOVIES
nintendoeverything.com

Astria Ascending trailer introduces jobs and customization

Astria Ascending, the new RPG from publisher Dear Villagers and developer Artisan Studio, received a new trailer today that shows off the game’s jobs and character customization. Astria Ascending has a unique job system, which will allow each hero to flex their individual skills. Characters can have a base job,...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria First Information Broadcast; No Character Gacha, English Voice Cast, Gameplay, and Much More Revealed

During today’s first live broadcast for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, a variety of exciting information was revealed. 21 main characters with the character designer being Shun Saeki, most notably known for Food Wars. 3 Factions of characters. Federation characters are students with...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad Anime Announced

Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Luminaria will receive an anime. Titled Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad, the anime that will be produced by Kamikaze Douga. Kamikaze Douga previously worked on the animated shorts and the opening for Tales of Crestoria. Funimation will handle the North America release.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#English#Colopl
dailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for Carlson Young’s THE BLAZING WORLD

After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, The Blazing World is headed to theaters and VOD on October 15th! The film is Carlson Young's feature directorial debut based on her 2018 short film of the same name, and we have a look at the brand new trailer. "Decades after the...
MOVIES
droidgamers.com

Tales of Luminaria Pre-Registration Live on the Play Store

Namco Bandai announced at Gamescom at the end of August that a new Tales of… mobile game was on the way. That game was Tales of Luminaria, and pre-orders have just gone live on the Play Store. Which is cool, right?. The game features 21 different protagonists, each with their...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Tales of Luminaria official website and pre-registration now open, key staff and character cast revealed

Bandai Namco has opened the official website for upcoming mobile RPG Tales of Luminaria. Pre-registration is also now available for both iOS and Android devices. While we had previously heard some tidbits about the game's style, cast, and structure from Famitsu magazine, Bandai Namco held a live stream presentation which revealed more information on the game's premise and characters, as well as the key staff behind the game's production.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Teeth, Blazing, Escape, Mouthful

Netflix has premiered the trailer for “Night Teeth,” essentially a young vampire spin on Michael Mann’s “Collateral”. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. stars as a college student who serves as a driver for two beautiful women going from party to party for unknown reasons which he soon learns are vampire-related. Debby Ryan,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Blazing World’ Trailer: Sundance Trauma Fairytale Looks To Exorcise Demons

30-year-old filmmaker, writer, director, actress Carlson Young came in guns blazing at Sundance this year with her directorial debut, “The Blazing World,” a “feminist horror” and down-the-rabbit-hole surreal fairytale about female trauma. Co-written with Pierce Brown and starring Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw, Soko, John Karna, and Young herself, the film was a dark, nightmare fantasy about Margaret (Young), who had been plagued with dreams of a strange world since she was a little girl. After a mysterious man with a map visits her one night, she decides to give in to the constant calls of The Blazing World.
MOVIES
US Magazine

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Characters and Locations: Watch

Looking for clues! During Netflix’s TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming giant revealed a brief teaser of Stranger Things season 4. During the virtual event on Saturday, September 25, show stars Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and Matt and Ross Duffer introduced the new clip, and it’s clear peculiar circumstances are afoot. The trailer begins with a family of four stepping out of a vintage car in front of a Victorian-looking house. As they move in, a rendition of “Dream A Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. The perfect-looking family exchange odd glances as the lights flicker and they notice dead animals in the driveway. Later, their two small children are seen passed out on the foyer floor.
TV SERIES
noisypixel.net

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Receives Intricate Trailer Discussing Spooky Setting and Precision Gameplay

Publisher Koei Tecmo has shared a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, intricately discussing the title’s dreary environment and several gameplay mechanics. Gameplay controls, the Camera Obscura tool, Photo Mode, and much more and talked about at length by the trailer’s narrator, who’s really into the role.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Character Guide: How To Play As Law

The scrappy son of the Crimson Crows’ leader packs a mean punch that can be made even meaner in the hands of skilled players. Like Alphen, Law thrives in battle, but his faster moves and powerful self-buff give him his own unique playstyle and identity. Players who love the traditional...
VIDEO GAMES

