Almost all malware arrives over HTTPS-encrypted connections

The Surface Pro 8 is the best new Surface in years, with an all-new design and faster internals than ever. However, the higher price is going to get in the way for some. The Surface Pro 8 is the biggest change to the Surface Pro lineup in years, bringing some design improvements we've been begging for along with much improved performance as well. It's still very much recognizable as part of Microsoft's core line of Windows tablets, but it truly feels like a new generation – just in time for the launch of Windows 11.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO