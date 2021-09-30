Almost all malware arrives over HTTPS-encrypted connections
Malware is getting sneakier with a majority of it (91.5%) arriving over encrypted HTTPS connections in Q2 2021, according to new report research. The latest quarterly report from cybersecurity firm WatchGuard, based on anonymised data collected from its firewall appliances, found that although there’s been a slight dip in the number of malware attacks, an increasing number of threat actors have trained their focus on remote users working from home.www.techradar.com
