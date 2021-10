A pleasant stretch of weather is likely to remain for the next few days before a warming trend arrives this weekend ahead of our next storm system bringing a few storms back to the state. A weak system will remain located slightly east of the state for the next 48 hours but will have minimal impacts on most of the weather for most of the area. A few more clouds will be possible at times across eastern OK today and even more tomorrow. A few showers may also populate extreme northeastern OK and northwestern Arkansas Wednesday, but this chance also remains low for most of the area. Mild temps will remain in the short term with mornings in the lower to mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the cut-off low to our east gets kicked away from the region Thursday, a rather robust warming trend arrives with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s Friday and Saturday along with gusty southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. Fire spread issues will return Friday into most of the weekend before our next system brings a few storms into the area Sunday evening into Monday.

