Texas State

Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of intriguing matchups in Saturday's Texas-TCU game in Fort Worth. No quarterback in the Big 12 is playing better right now than Texas' Casey Thompson. TCU's Max Duggan, however, is 2-0 against the Longhorns. In the trenches, TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis has 10 sacks in his last eight games and Texas right tackle Derek Kerstetter will make his 42nd career start. And Steve Sarkisian gets his first shot against Gary Patterson, who went 3-0 vs. Texas under Charlie Strong and then 3-1 against Tom Herman.

247Sports

Texas QB Casey Thompson called Bijan Robinson's 62-yard TD run vs. Rice

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson added his first career start at Texas last Saturday when he helped lead the Longhorns to a 58-0 shutout against Rice. Thompson got the offense rolling early and often against the Owls’ defense and led the Longhorns to the end zone on seven of eight series, all of which ended with touchdowns. Thompson finished the game completing 15 of 18 passing attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while the running backs handled their own on the ground racking up 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns with four different backs scoring TDs in the final non-conference game of the regular season.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Watch: Bijan Robinson scores Longhorns' first TD vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns are first on the board inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas (2-1) found the end zone against Texas Tech (3-0) early in Saturday’s game when quarterback Casey Thompson completed a pass to Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-four, who then took the ball to the house for a 38-yard touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Remember 5-star RB Zach Evans? He's unstoppable Saturday for TCU

Remember when 5-star RB Zach Evans was going to go to Georgia?. Well, that didn’t work out, but Evans eventually ended up at TCU. And, on Saturday against SMU, he’s showing out in style. As you can see below, he took a little screen pass and turned it into a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dallas News

Offensive player of the week (Sept. 26): Rockwall-Heath RB Zach Evans

What he did: Evans rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries as Rockwall-Heath edged arch rival Rockwall 79-71 in a double-overtime epic Friday. Evans’ scoring runs included both of Rockwall-Heath’s touchdowns in overtime, from 10 and 3 yards. He also had touchdown runs of 18, 17 and 5 yards.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

A New RB Rivalry? Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Is a Must-See Spectacle

Football is about a game of numbers. In every aspect of the sport, fans define their team's status by the number next to its name. That also works in recruiting. Why settle for the No. 2 prospect at the position when you can go big and grab No. 1? Only time will tell which pans out to be the better prospect in the long run.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Out of his era, Bijan Robinson carries Texas' load

FORT WORTH — Texas claims to have found Bijan Robinson at a high school in Arizona, but that can’t be the whole story. Somebody must be leaving out the part where an enterprising recruiter hopped in a time machine and brought him back from 1977, or from 1998 or from some other year when transcendent running backs carried football teams and football teams allowed them to do it.
TEXAS STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas won 32-27 at TCU on Saturday in the Longhorns' first Big 12 road game since accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference. Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as starting quarterback for the Longhorns, even without...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Bijan Robinson breaks multiple tackles on Texas touchdown run

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson took it upon himself to make sure there was no slow start Saturday against TCU. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Texas trailed TCU by four points. Casey Thompson took a snap in the pistol formation and handed off to Robinson. Robinson took it up the middle, juked out one TCU defender and escaped a diving Horned Frog on his way into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown run.
TEXAS STATE
National football post

Bijan Robinson leads Texas to gritty win over TCU

Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 207 yards and two scores and Cameron Dicker booted four field goals as visiting Texas did just enough to beat TCU 32-27 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play in Fort Worth, Texas. The Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) posted their third straight victory...
TEXAS STATE

