Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown
There are plenty of intriguing matchups in Saturday's Texas-TCU game in Fort Worth. No quarterback in the Big 12 is playing better right now than Texas' Casey Thompson. TCU's Max Duggan, however, is 2-0 against the Longhorns. In the trenches, TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis has 10 sacks in his last eight games and Texas right tackle Derek Kerstetter will make his 42nd career start. And Steve Sarkisian gets his first shot against Gary Patterson, who went 3-0 vs. Texas under Charlie Strong and then 3-1 against Tom Herman.www.statesman.com
