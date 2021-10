Silver (SLV) is down 5% this month and re-testing the $22.50/oz level. This relentless selling pressure continues to put a massive dent in sentiment, with despondency across the sector. This is evidenced by bullish sentiment sitting at its lowest levels in nearly three years and many investors exiting the sector for greener pastures. Let’s take a closer look below:.It’s been another rough month for the precious metals sector, with the price of silver (SLV) plunging 5% to re-test the $22.50/oz level and the miners taking another leg down, testing new 52-week lows across many indexes. This relentless selling pressure continues to put a massive dent in sentiment, with despondency across the sector. This is evidenced by bullish sentiment sitting at its lowest levels in nearly three years and many investors exiting the sector for greener pastures. While extreme pessimism alone does not guarantee a bottom is on the horizon, it does increase the probabilities, but the key will be how the silver/gold ratio acts over the coming weeks. Let’s take a closer look below:

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO