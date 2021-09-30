CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ivy Tech Community College New Hires

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvy Tech Community College Evansville has several recent new hires. They include:. Amber Becker is now a nursing faculty at Ivy Tech Community College. She holds a master’s degree in Nurse Educator and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing and Finance from the University of Southern Indiana. She most recently served as a telehealth registered nurse for Deaconess Hospital. Becker is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, and the Indiana League for Nursing.

