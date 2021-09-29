Walmart to add 150,000 associates
Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new store associates across the country in time for the holiday season and beyond. In response to continued growth, the retail giant is looking for new talent for mostly permanent and full-time store positions. This is in addition to the 20,000 supply chain associates it plans to hire as announced Sept. 1. The company provides an associate stock ownership program, a 401(k) plan, paid time off, and health insurance and well-being benefits.www.beckershospitalreview.com
