Now this was a weekend that’ll be tough to top. Yep, we did it again — and completely sober this time! (A joke that Marissa’s heard enough by now, I reckon.) It seems to be the thing to do nowadays, this practice of simple, low-key weddings followed at some point by the full-on celebration with friends and family. I wasn’t totally sold on the idea at first, but it unfolded quite beautifully and movingly in our case, beginning in Nashville on Aug. 31 and being brought home (literally) at the ranch on Sunday, Sept. 26.

DIVIDE, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO