Block calls you don’t recognize; gain peace and quiet

Today’s Sound Off is from a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming. Dear Ms. Heloise: I am 13 years old and attend school in my hometown in Wyoming. Everyone in our class had to do a report on the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on America. I got an A on my report, but in doing research I wondered why people listen to gossip on the Internet instead of listening to the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or to the scientists who study this terrible disease. I know it’s hard sometimes to tell the difference between what is true and what is not, but it’s always best to listen to common sense and read up on everything you can about this disease. I think you’ll find that wearing a mask isn’t so bad after all. And while I really hate shots, I got vaccinated at the same time my mother was vaccinated because I would never want to bring home a disease that might harm my eight-year-old brother. I love him too much to put him at risk for COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO