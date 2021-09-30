Block calls you don’t recognize; gain peace and quiet

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: I have enjoyed your column and books for many years. Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a “call block” button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny. If the caller...

Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
What do I call you?

When Ben and I were engaged and making plans to get married, my mind was absorbed with lining up everything for the wedding. More importantly, its main focus was on the man I was going to be marrying and spending the rest of my life with. On our wedding day,...
A report on COVID: Why do some gossip and not listen?

Today’s Sound Off is from a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming. Dear Ms. Heloise: I am 13 years old and attend school in my hometown in Wyoming. Everyone in our class had to do a report on the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on America. I got an A on my report, but in doing research I wondered why people listen to gossip on the Internet instead of listening to the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or to the scientists who study this terrible disease. I know it’s hard sometimes to tell the difference between what is true and what is not, but it’s always best to listen to common sense and read up on everything you can about this disease. I think you’ll find that wearing a mask isn’t so bad after all. And while I really hate shots, I got vaccinated at the same time my mother was vaccinated because I would never want to bring home a disease that might harm my eight-year-old brother. I love him too much to put him at risk for COVID.
Blocking calls will help you gain peace and quiet

Block callers to regain some peace and quiet

