Indonesian Man Marries Rice Cooker Making Him An Instant Internet Sensation, But Is This True?
An Indonesian man has become viral on social media platforms after he revealed that he ignored all understanding of a 'normal relationship' when he married his rice cooker. The man's "wedding ceremony" with his beloved appliance made headlines and took Twitter by storm when he shared the photos of the event. The images showed him dressed up in fancy wedding attire with a rice cooker, which was seen to have been manufactured by Phillips, that was adorned with a bride's veil.www.hngn.com
Comments / 0