Indonesian Man Marries Rice Cooker Making Him An Instant Internet Sensation, But Is This True?

UPDATED: Facebook and Instagram users reported widespread outages Monday, as the social media giant appeared to be again experiencing serious technical problems. The company’s WhatsApp and Messenger apps also were down, per user reports. The company, in the spotlight over accusations by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profits over safety, saw its flagship Facebook app as well as Instagram and other apps go down for many users Monday before noon ET. On Facebook’s website, an error message Monday said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can” and the Facebook app...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO