Cancer

Mercy Haub's cancer fundraiser garners $4,000 icing 'winners'

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were at the Shorewood football game on Friday, you likely noticed some people getting buckets of ice poured over them. That was all part of an “icing” fundraiser organized by Mercy Haub, with support of the Shorewood Interact Club, to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of Blood Cancer and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

