Last Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday - but Harvest Markets scheduled for October 30 and December 18

Ursula Ehrhart restocks the vegetable supply this week at the Live Earth Farm stall at the Felton Farmers Market along Highway 9. The market, which started in 1987, is open Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 26, and is the second oldest farmers market in Santa Cruz County. Every Tuesday through October a quality collection of regional farms and food businesses throw up their tents to sell a colorful array of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, artisanal bread, seafood, and other staple foods. The farmers at Live Earth Farms, which was established in Corralitos as a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm in 1995, pride themselves in mimicking natural soil-building processes using techniques such as composting, crop rotation, cover crops and mulching, adding organic soil amendments, and following careful tillage practices to grow and harvest food without depleting. Instead, these practices nourish the soil and its natural life cycle. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

FELTON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO