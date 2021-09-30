CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday - but Harvest Markets scheduled for October 30 and December 18

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, October 2, 2021 is the last Shoreline Farmers Market in their regular season. The market is held at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way. This year they will be holding two Harvest Markets: October 30th and December 18th with food trucks, live music, farms, crafts, games for the kiddos, and more. Mark your calendars!

www.shorelineareanews.com

