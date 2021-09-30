All about music: Schedule of concerts around Snohomish County
The listings include Sir Mix-a-Lot, ZZ Top and Bands, Brews and Bowling at Evergreen Lanes in Everett. Moon Daddy Band: The Santana tribute band will perform a 7:30 p.m. show on Oct. 1 at the Historic Everett Theater, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. Santana's top songs include "Smooth," "Hope You're Feeling Better" and "The Game of Love." Papa G and the J's open. Tickets are $20-$30. Call 425-258-6766. More at www.yourhet.org.
