Online fashion giant Boohoo has revealed it doubled its market share in the UK and US since the start of the pandemic but profits plunged following heavy investment during the year.Sales rose 20% to £975.9 million in the six months to the end of August compared with a year earlier, but pre-tax profits dropped 64% to £24.6 million.The hit to profits included higher shipping costs, which were £26 million higher than pre-pandemic levels.It sent traders into a frenzy, as expectations were missed, with shares plunging nearly 10% in early trading.We are delighted to have doubled our market share in key...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO