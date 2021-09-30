Packaging Resins Market Rising Size, Huge Business Growth Opportunities with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2031

In terms of volume, the global decorative laminates market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025. According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research titled "Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)," manufacturers of decorative laminates are focusing on the introduction of new application specific product offerings in order to better address the specific requirements of customers. Moreover, market players are found to be channelizing efforts towards strengthening their distribution channels along with focusing on direct sales. Among the regional markets, the Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a substantial value share in the global decorative laminates market owing to the rising construction activities in the residential sector across the region. Global sales of decorative laminates is estimated to be valued at about US$ 64 Bn in 2017 and this is projected to increase to about US$ 95 Bn by the end of 2025.

