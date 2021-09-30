CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's labor secretary: Alcohol 'brought me to my knees'

hiawathaworldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Secretary Marty Walsh sits down with CNN's Maegan Vazquez to talk about his own struggle with addiction and how the pandemic has prevented alcoholics from attending traditional support groups.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

Reuters

Biden's defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday about U.S.-Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing there last month, during a hearing where a lawmaker complained of foot-dragging by U.S. diplomats. “We will get with State (Department officials) right away to see...
eastietimes.com

Secretary of Labor Walsh Stops by Eastie Last Week

At a luncheon last Thursday at Rino’s Place in East Boston someone asked former Boston Mayor and current US Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh if he ever dreamed he’d have a Presidential Cabinet position. “Are you kidding?” laughed Walsh. “I never thought I’d be mayor.”. Walsh’s meteoric rise as an...
marcellusdrilling.com

Biden’s Forced Vaccine Mandate Causing Labor Problems in O&G

Our federal government is out of control under the doddering Joe Biden and those who pull his strings. Earlier this month Biden directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to impose a mandate on all employers with 100 or more workers that forces employers to either ensure workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or tested weekly. This kind of government coercion is not acceptable. It’s having a big impact on the oil and gas industry where vaccination rates are lower than the general population.
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Secretary’s Calendar Reveals Covid-19 Rulemaking Crunch

In Marty Walsh ‘s early weeks as U.S. labor secretary, he was thrust into White House meetings over a controversial virus workplace-safety regulation and immediately began working to sell the president’s jobs agenda—all while learning a new bureaucracy via virtual staff briefings from his Boston home. That’s the depiction of...
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
