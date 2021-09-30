WVU Three-Star Wide Receiver Commit Jarel Williams Helping Fuel Saraland Turnaround

After a slow start to the season, Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama has rattled off four consecutive victories. A big reason why has been the play of West Virginia 2022 three-star wide receiver Jarel Williams. In Saraland’s 0-2 start, Williams only caught five passes for 51 yards and no touchdowns. In the four games since, he’s caught 22 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. All four games resulting in wins.