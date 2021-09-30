CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saraland, AL

WVU Three-Star Wide Receiver Commit Jarel Williams Helping Fuel Saraland Turnaround

By Karl Ludwig
wvsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow start to the season, Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama has rattled off four consecutive victories. A big reason why has been the play of West Virginia 2022 three-star wide receiver Jarel Williams. In Saraland’s 0-2 start, Williams only caught five passes for 51 yards and no touchdowns. In the four games since, he’s caught 22 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. All four games resulting in wins.

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Saraland, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Saraland, AL
Local
Alabama Football
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devasting as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wvu#Saraland High School#Jarelwilliams8#Ez#Spanish#Fort High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy