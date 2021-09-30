BLIFF INTERVIEW: “My Darling Supermarket” Director Tali Yankelevich
Work can be monotonous. But the best memories are always of the fun you have with your coworkers, whom you may have never necessarily have known otherwise. In Meu Querido Supermercado (English: My Darling Supermarket), director Tali Yankelevich had the perfect eye in scoping out employees and capturing the essence of what they were feeling and thinking behind the counter. The documentary is a grand exploration of a space limited to its employees, who are normally treated as invisible. Ahead of its virtual screening at BLIFF, Yankelevich welcomed me into the gears and switches of her mind with a perfect deliberation.bostonhassle.com
Comments / 0