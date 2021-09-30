CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

BLIFF INTERVIEW: “My Darling Supermarket” Director Tali Yankelevich

By Anna Hoang
bostonhassle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork can be monotonous. But the best memories are always of the fun you have with your coworkers, whom you may have never necessarily have known otherwise. In Meu Querido Supermercado (English: My Darling Supermarket), director Tali Yankelevich had the perfect eye in scoping out employees and capturing the essence of what they were feeling and thinking behind the counter. The documentary is a grand exploration of a space limited to its employees, who are normally treated as invisible. Ahead of its virtual screening at BLIFF, Yankelevich welcomed me into the gears and switches of her mind with a perfect deliberation.

bostonhassle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Writer-Director Chris Blake on making Distancing Socially during lockdown

Fresh off the release of the horror/thriller The Stairs, Cinedigm is next dabbling in the quarantine comedy world with Chris Blake’s Distancing Socially. Starring comedy veterans Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Andy Buckley (The Office), and Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation), the film takes a humorous look at love, friendship, and the idea that a world of increased connectivity naturally allows for greater miscommunication. Composed of a series of comical vignettes shared across a telecommunications app, the film focuses on the everyday problems of a group of loosely connected characters that play out virtually across a world in lockdown. Jessika Van (The Messengers), Melanie Chandra (Code Black), and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl) round out the top-billed cast. The film also stars Emma Fitzpatrick, Blythe Howard, Ted Welch, Jay Larson, Graham Outerbridge, Dawan Owens, and up-and-comers Sierra Katow, Matthew Hancock, and Willie Macc. Making a movie, virtually, is not an easy task, so we spoke to Blake about what that was like and what audiences can expect with Distancing Socially. Distancing Socially will be released on digital and On Demand October 5, 2021.
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

BLIFF REVIEW: Women Is Losers (2021) dir. Lissette Feliciano

Presented at the Boston Latino International Film Festival: 9/24-10/3, Virtual. Inspired by a true story, Women Is Losers brings us Celina Guerrera, a catholic schoolgirl turned single mom struggling to make it financially in ’60s San Francisco. She becomes pregnant from her military boyfriend, Mateo, and seeks an abortion at first, but after her best friend Marty (who also became pregnant) dies after a failed illegal abortion, she has no choice but to have her baby and venture out into the world by herself.
BOSTON, MA
soapsindepth.com

An Interview With Soap Director and Producer Christopher Goutman

Emmy Award-winning director and producer Christopher Goutman will be sitting down with host Alan Locher in The Locher Room for a special in-depth interview on Friday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. ET!. Goutman started his career as an actor, appearing in soaps like THE DOCTORS, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW, THE EDGE...
TV & VIDEOS
filminquiry.com

TIFF 2021: Interview with Director/Writer Blaine Thurier and Actress Alanna Bale of KICKING BLOOD

As far as vampire films go, Kicking Blood is a unique take on the genre with its incorporation of addiction into the mythic creatures’ storied folklore. The film does a great job at creating a narrative that actually adds creative ingenuity in the genre, while embodying a socially conscious sense of realism that comes as a pleasant surprise. Director and writer Blaine Thurier and actress Alanna Bale spoke to Film Inquiry during the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, where the Canadian film had its world premiere recently.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
bostonhassle.com

BLIFF INTERVIEW: “Dreams of Chonta” director Monica Cohen

Dreams of Chonta follows Afro-Colombian musician Diego Obregón, a husband and father navigating the terrains of taking care of his family overseas and pursuing his dream in New York City. To capture the essence of a man’s adversities is not easy on camera, but director Monica Cohen adeptly balances the documentary momentum and the musical touches that bring this story to life in a way that feels like we want to meet Diego, too. Ahead of its virtual screening at BLIFF, Cohen delightfully dissects the vast array of Colombian music and the importance of Diego that only a person of passion could.
BOSTON, MA
pophorror.com

Interview With ‘Iké Boys’ Director Eric McEver And Stars Quinn Lord, Ronak Gandhi, Christina Higa

Due to technical/recording issues, we are unable to post the video or audio of this Zoom interview. Please enjoy our transcribed version of the interview with the lovely cast and crew of the upcoming film, Iké Boys, from debut director Eric McEver in his feature debut and cast members Quinn Lord (Trick r’ Treat), Ronak Gandhi (Lucifer) and Christina Higa. The world premiere will be this Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Fantastic Fest. I hope you look forward to our review of the film shortly after!
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

NYFF REVIEW: Vortex (2021) dir. Gaspar Noé

Pressed to think of a filmmaker capable of directing a subdued, melancholy study on the harrowing effects of old age, one would be forgiven for not immediately thinking of Gaspar Noé. Noé is, of course, one of the preeminent enfants terribles of the New French Extremity, infamous for such in-your-face shockers as Irreversible and Enter the Void. His last film released stateside, 2019’s Climax, was perhaps a bit more palatable to mainstream audiences (thanks largely to a handful of dazzlingly choreographed dance sequences), but it was still a breathlessly snotty orgy of sex, drugs, and very bad behavior. Love him or hate him, few working directors have as shrewd an eye for feel-bad cinema.
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

BLIFF REVIEW: Fruits of Labor (2021) dir. Emily Cohen Ibáñez

Free virtual screening 9/29 via the Boston Latino International Film Festival. WARNING: The following review contains spoilers from Fruits of Labor. Fruits of Labor is the story of Ashley Solís, a Mexican-American high schooler who is forced to become her family’s breadwinner after ICE threatens to deport her undocumented family members. In the film, she’s in her last year of high school, working in the strawberry fields during the day, studying in the afternoon, and working in a food processing plant at nighttime. It is mentioned that she’s been working in the fields since she was 12 years old or younger, and now, being so tired from working and studying all the time, feels like giving up on school.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Restaurants#Darling#Fluorescent Lighting#Bliff
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Interview: Co-Writer/Director Jean Luc Herbulot Discusses SALOUM

Celebrating its U.S. Premiere this Thursday, September 30th, at the 2021 Fantastic Fest in Austin is the genre-bender Saloum from co-writer/director Jean Luc Herbulot. A horror / action / thriller hybrid, Saloum is easily one of the writer’s top five films that she’s seen during this year’s fest, and I highly recommend keeping an eye out for when you may have a chance to check it out for yourself. Starring Yann Gael, Roger Sallah and Mentor Ba, Saloum transports us back to the year 2003 as a trio of mercenaries on the run are forced to hide out in the small village of Saloum, Senegal, unaware of the dangers that lurk all around them.
MOVIES
wnmufm.org

Interview with Eliisa Gladwell, Director of "Into the Woods" at the Masonic in October 2021

"Into the Woods" is arguably one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals. It weaves together an entertaining and thrilling story, drawing from a variety of fairy tale characters who get tangled up in problems...in the woods. The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company, or MATI in Marquette’s Masonic Square Mall building is putting on this show in October; we spoke with the director, Eliisa Gladwell about the variety of themes and morals an audience can take away from the show, the challenges of the production, and more information about the local players in this production.
MARQUETTE, MI
Variety

Director Marten Persiel on Wildlife Extinction Movie ‘Everything Will Change’

Weaving together fiction, archive and documentary, Marten Persiel’s “Everything Will Change” is a dystopian movie that addresses one of the most urgent issues of our time – the extinction of wildlife. Set in 2054, when wildlife has disappeared, it’s the story of three friends who go on a journey to discover what happened to their planet. The answer they discover lies in a decade – the 2020s – when a bright future was still possible, but a lack of action prevented the wholesale loss of once-abundant biodiversity. German director Persiel previously helmed “This Ain’t California,” which won best film in Berlinale’s Perspektive...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE: Interview with BINGO HELL Director Gigi Saul Guerrero

Part two of our Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television Welcome to the Blumhouse directorial interview series interviews the director of Bingo Hell, who reveals just how blood-thirsty seniors can get over their beloved bingo game. Bingo Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, shows the unwanted gentrification of the Oak Springs...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD Interview: Director Jason Axinn Breaks Down Retelling A Horror Classic (Exclusive)

In Night of the Animated Dead, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of undead.
MOVIES
TVLine

Queen Sugar Producer Previews an Episode 5 Filled with Discovery

In the latest installment of the beloved OWN drama Queen Sugar, Ralph Angel fought against the long and intrusive arm of the law after the sheriff showed up to excavate for the possible remains of rumored murder victims. Nova had written in her book that their father had possibly murdered a couple of racists and buried their bodies on his property, and a human bone was discovered. But will it be the smoking gun the law thinks it is? Fans will find out when the show airs tonight at 8/7c. Lisa France, a Queen Sugar producer who also directs installments of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
lrmonline.com

With The Premiere Of IKÉ BOYS LRM Talks With The Cast And Director [Exclusive Interview] | Fantastic Fest

My coverage for Fantastic Fest has started off on a high note with IKÉ BOYS. This is a fantasy adventure co-written and directed by Eric McEver. It took me back to the good old 90s when I was growing up watching things like The Power Rangers, Big Bad Beetleborgs, and classic Godzilla films. Watching those franchises and daydreaming that I was part of the story.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy