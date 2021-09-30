CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 5 days ago

Jon Stewart brings his trademark wit and passion for social causes to Apple TV+ in the biweekly The Problem with Jon Stewart. TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, returns for an 18th season, sandwiched between spinoff Station 19 and midseason’s hit thriller Big Sky. CBS’ The Price Is Right celebrates its golden anniversary with a prime-time retrospective.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ First Look Shows Off Stewart’s Return to Series TV

The majority of comments under The Problem with Jon Stewart‘s first-look video on YouTube support his return to television and express their belief now’s absolutely the right time for Stewart to tackle pressing social issues. The Apple TV+ current affairs series debuts on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with new episodes arriving every other week.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? Here’s When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns In 2021

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to return for its eighteenth season. Debuting all the way back in March of 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has made us laugh, swoon, cry, and perhaps most importantly, feel during its illustrious run. Shonda Rhimes’ Thursday night staple will soon return with new episodes (more on that below), but if you’re looking to catch up on the first seventeen seasons of the series, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

In Which Jon Stewart’s Writers Roast Him For Being Old

The Problem With Jon Stewart – both the Apple TV+ series and the podcast, will premiere on Friday. On Monday, we got an exclusive look at how the writers’ room operates, and how they came to the joke we see in a trailer. The comedian and two of his writers sit down…and he is mercilessly bullied.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
Deadline

New York’s Stand Up For Heroes Sets Live Return With Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, More

The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced. The annual event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

There’s a Problem with The Problem With Jon Stewart

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Jon Stewart knows you have questions. Why is his new show called The Problem With Jon Stewart? Does he know it’s a double entendre? And if so, does he know Tim Robinson already told that joke? Anyway, is that what it’s going to be about — problems? What about laughter? Will there be a desk, and news stories, and punchlines and a studio audience to laugh at them?
TV & VIDEOS
Forward

Jon Stewart’s new show is not very funny — it is a mitzvah

The title of Jon Stewart’s new show might have had a double-meaning for almost anyone else. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” sounds like the beginning of a rant by your conservative uncle, or maybe a gripe from a pedantic comedy critic. In its current usage, there is little publicly problematic about the diminutive host, beloved for shepherding viewers through the Bush years and highway goats to safety.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#The Price Is Right#Grey S Anatomy#Cbs
The Ringer

The Fall of Ozy and the Return of Jon Stewart

Bryan and David talk through the timeline of Ozy Media and touch on what led to its collapse (5:25) before discussing how the return of Jon Stewart and his new Apple TV+ show could be received in the modern media landscape (29:02). Plus: “Only in Journalism” Words, Overworked Twitter Jokes of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto and More

“The Price Is Right” just became the longest-running game show ever this year. And they want to kick off their celebration in style with appearances from a few stars. The game show will host a primetime special later tonight featuring guest appearances from different CBS television celebrities. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother,” will “come on down” tonight. So will “FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, and the cast of the sitcom series “The Neighborhood.”
TV SHOWS
districtchronicles.com

Biggest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns Over the Years

Throughout its lengthy run, Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye — and then hello again — to countless popular characters. As the first series regular to exit from the ABC medical drama, fans were surprised when Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) returned to Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 — seven years after he was fired for using a homophobic slur during a fight with Patrick Dempsey.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
townandcountrymag.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Departing 'Today Show' Star Is Reportedly out to Rescue 'The Talk' in Wake of Sharon Osbourne Exit

Today Show journalist Natalie Morales announced plans to leave NBC News on Friday, which immediately led to speculation about her future. Sources told The Daily Mail Friday that Morales is heading to CBS' daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone seismic changes in recent months. Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March, then Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced they were leaving before Season 12 started in September. Osbourne and Inaba were replaced by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter makes rare comment about famous daughter

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about how proud he and wife Imelda Staunton are of their daughter, Bessie, after her success in the acting world. The actor, who plays Mr. Carson in Downton, appeared on an episode of Lorraine back in March this year when he made a rare comment about his daughter, who has made her name for herself following her part in Netflix's hit series, Bridgerton.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy