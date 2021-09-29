Jonas Brothers Celebrate Fan Proposal During Concert With Special Song
The Jonas Brothers called their ongoing “Remember This” Tour “a love fest,” and they backed it up with an adorable video to prove it. In the video shared on the band’s social media channels on Wednesday afternoon (September 29), Joe Jonas serenades the audience with “Gotta Find You,” a throwback track from Camp Rock. Joe starred in the Disney film that premiered in 2008, along with fellow pop artist Demi Lovato. “Gotta Find You” wasn't originally included in the setlist, but it's a good thing the Jonas Brothers added it at a recent concert. As Joe sings in the video, the camera shifts to focus on a couple in the front row.www.at40.com
