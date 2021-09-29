Jonas Brothers Celebrate Fan Proposal During Concert With Special Song

Following up the release of their latest single “Who’s In Your Head,” the Jonas Brothers have shared the vibrant Christian Breslauer-directed music video for the track. The visual finds the pop trio jamming out in a performance space heavily decorated with instruments on the wall. For a while, the camera cuts back and forth between the band and a young woman painting in her studio. Before you know it, the Jonas Brothers find themselves within the painting she’s working on –– dressed in the same pinks and blues to match the vibrant brush strokes.

