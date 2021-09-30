End-Of-The-Week Rain & Rumbles

Rain chances are back and will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be highest over the second half of the week as a weak cold front pushes into the Carolinas. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the week with high temperatures warming into the 80s each day. The front will push to our south over the weekend, and slightly cooler, drier air will move in. There will still be a chance for showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be mainly dry. High temperatures will be in the 70s over the weekend.

