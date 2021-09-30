CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End-Of-The-Week Rain & Rumbles

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to eventually see a little rain move back into our area later Thursday, lasting on & off into & through Friday. Significant, heavy rain is not expected, just a few on & off showers embedded rumbles of thunder. A few spotty showers will continue into Saturday, before wrapping up early Sunday morning. As mentioned, not much rain is expected in the short-term, with upwards of a quarter, to maybe a half of an inch of rain possible.

