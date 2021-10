We saw areas of dense fog on Monday morning. The same is expected on Tuesday morning. It may not be widespread but those who do see it form where that wind is lightest for the longest will have the opportunity to see it become dense. This variability will actually make things a bit more dangerous on our drive as you see visibility fluctuate from near zero to perfect. Take things a bit easier on Tuesday morning. By 10 AM we should be back to full visibility area wide.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO