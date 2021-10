AUSTIN, Texas — This current wave of COVID-19 in Central Texas is leading to more kids being hospitalized compared to past surges. Dr. Meena Iyer, the chief medical officer at Dell Children’s Medical Center and vice-chair of clinical affairs at UT Austin Dell Medical School, said that most kids hospitalized with COVID-19 at Dell Children’s are 13 and older. She said about 90% of those kids are unvaccinated, even though they are old enough to receive the vaccine. Iyer said most in that group are either obese, have hypertension or have other underlying health issues.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO