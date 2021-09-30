CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

World Dairy Expo Could Still Move Venues

By Travis Cleven
wxerfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making the tough decision to cancel the World Dairy Expo in 2020, the event is back in full force at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A lot of time and effort goes into planning an event of this scale. “World Dairy Expo planning really is a year-round process. There are ten full-time staff members for the expo and all we do is plan the expo, with a couple of caveats along the way,” WDE Communications Manager Katie Schmitt explained. “When you think about the size and scope of our event, we’re talking about 2,500 cattle out in the show, there are 650 commercial exhibitors…all of those big pieces, the educational components of the expo, they take time to contract, to plan. So really, we get through this year’s event and we start planning for next year’s event almost right away.”

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Miss a seminar at World Dairy Expo? Watch it here!

(WFRV) – With dozens of topics and speakers featured at World Dairy Expo, it is impossible to take it all in. Their team recorded the sessions, and other event highlights, to watch at your leisure. Check out the topics here: https://worlddairyexpo.com/pages/2021-Videos-&-Photos.php.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

2021 World Dairy Expo is a hit, despite lower attendance than usual

World Dairy Expo represents the best of the dairy industry year after year, and with the 2020 show's cancelation, people were itching to get back to the Alliant Energy Center for 2021. Even though international attendance was extremely limited due to continuing COVID-19 health and safety restrictions both by land...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel 3000

In the 608: How to support local at World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. – Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. With thousands of folks visiting Madison, there are many ways to support local. The Grilled Cheese at World Dairy Expo...
MADISON, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ohio dairy farmer glad to be back in World Dairy Expo show ring

Ohio dairy farmer glad to be back in World Dairy Expo show ring. An Ohio dairy farmer who started showing cattle in 4-H still enjoys getting into the show ring. Delbert Yoder from West Salem, Ohio tells Brownfield it’s good to have the cattle shows like World Dairy Expo back after the pandemic. “It’s still affected some from COVID and all but other than that, we’re excited to be back in Wisconsin at World Dairy Expo to exhibit our cattle amongst our friends and co-exhibitors and so forth.”
OHIO STATE
pnwag.net

In Person World Dairy Expo Returns Tuesday

After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, the World Dairy Expo returns to in-person events Tuesday morning. “We really couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in person in Madison after year off last year, and the anticipation is really truly building,” noted World Dairy Expo’s Katie Schmitt. What...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#The Alliant Energy Center#Wde
wtaq.com

World Beef Expo Starts Today

The 2021 World Beef Expo begins today at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. This is the 28th year the expo is being hosted at the fair grounds. The trade show begins at noon, while the open show begins at 3:00 pm today with American Aberdeen, Red Angus, Commercial, and any other breeds with ten or less head of cattle at the expo.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wisfarmer.com

"Doggone excited": World Dairy Expo finally coming back next week

After a long two years, the dairy industry's premiere event World Dairy Expo is coming back to Madison Sept.. 28 to Oct. 2, 2021. The event's first cancelation in 53 years (since its inception) happened last year due to public health concerns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though some virtual events still went on in its place, the void of a canceled Expo was still profound. Now that it's coming back, many in the industry are excited to see the Expo goings-on once again.
MADISON, WI
Worthington Daily Globe

World Dairy Expo virtual tour features Pipestone farm

MADISON, Wisconsin — Two of the eight featured dairies for this year’s World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tours hail from Minnesota — Newalta Dairy LLC of Pipestone, and Hendrickson Dairy of Menahga. Newalta Dairy LLC, will present its virtual tour at noon Sept. 28. After moving from Canada to Minnesota...
MADISON, WI
telegraphherald.com

Iowa farmer offers pick-your-own-hemp days

OXFORD, Iowa — This harvest season, pumpkins and apples aren’t the only autumn commodities available to pick yourself in Johnson County. In rural Oxford, pick-your-own-hemp days were available — at least for a couple weekends — at one of Iowa’s hemp farms. On Sept. 18 and 19, hundreds of visitors flocked to Carriage House Hemp Farm, where hemp farmer Mark Wright helped them clip and bag the right flower buds to take home. Another pick-your-own weekend was also planned recently.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Dairy Sets World Record For Longest String Cheese

Any way you slice it (or pull it), that's a lot of cheese! A dairy in Wisconsin recently set an unofficial world record for the longest piece of string cheese. Weyauwega Star Fairy in Weyauwega, Wisconsin (where else?) unofficially broke it's own almost 30-year record for the longest piece of string cheese recorded - at 3,832 feet.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

Report: Wisconsin Bars, Restaurants Busier With Fewer Workers

(WHBL) – Anyone who’d been out to eat in the past six months already knows what a new study into the state’s bars and restaurants says. Restaurants across Wisconsin are busier but have fewer people working. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released the reporT, which says sales are up almost seven-percent...
WISCONSIN STATE
RiverBender.com

Prairie Farms Announces Leadership Changes

EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy today announced that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mr. Mullins will continue to be actively involved in the company's day-to-day operations. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt McClelland has been promoted to replace Mr. Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McClelland joined Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wxerfm.com

COVID SHOWING SIGNS OF EASING IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Some positive trends could be found in data coming in from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health in its first of two updates this week. Compared with last Thursday, the transmission level, although still high, was accompanied by improving metrics, with a 7-day case average of 228.98 per 100,000 people. That compares with a rate of 286.98 on Thursday. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the last 7 days did edge up slightly, though, from 9.3% on Thursday to 9.76% on Monday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

Wisconsin Lawmaker Blasts DWD Upgrade Plans

(WHBL) – One Wisconsin lawmaker says the planned upgrades at the state’s unemployment office are more than a year late. Third District State Rep. Ron Tusler, a Harrison Republican, said on Thursday the plan from the Department of Workforce Development to begin the process of updating its computers should have started months ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

1 LESS COVID ACTIVE CASE, FACILITY-WIDE INVESTIGATIONS SURGE

While new cases of COVID-19 vie for dominance against recoveries in the ongoing count of pandemic cases in Sheboygan County, the edge on Thursday goes to recoveries. 29 new confirmed positives were balanced against 30 recoveries for a net reduction of one active case, with 678 now being monitored by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. Total confirmed cases in the county now number 15,732. There were 9 persons hospitalized on Thursday, after 1 new patient was admitted, and 4 were discharged.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy