CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
news-shield.com
 5 days ago

Jon Stewart brings his trademark wit and passion for social causes to Apple TV+ in the biweekly The Problem with Jon Stewart. TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, returns for an 18th season, sandwiched between spinoff Station 19 and midseason’s hit thriller Big Sky. CBS’ The Price Is Right celebrates its golden anniversary with a prime-time retrospective.

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
news-shield.com

David Letterman’s ‘Late Show’ Announcer Alan Kalter Dies at 78

Alan Kalter, who served as the announcer on The Late Show with David Letterman for its two-decade run on CBS, has died. He was 78. Kalter’s wife Peggy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away on Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
townandcountrymag.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Departing 'Today Show' Star Is Reportedly out to Rescue 'The Talk' in Wake of Sharon Osbourne Exit

Today Show journalist Natalie Morales announced plans to leave NBC News on Friday, which immediately led to speculation about her future. Sources told The Daily Mail Friday that Morales is heading to CBS' daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone seismic changes in recent months. Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March, then Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced they were leaving before Season 12 started in September. Osbourne and Inaba were replaced by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#The Price Is Right#Grey S Anatomy#Cbs
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 14]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld Jokingly Apologizes for “Uncomfortable” Romantic Undertones of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld is apologizing for those sexual undertones between his leading bee and a human woman in the 2007 Dreamworks Animation release Bee Movie. Appearing on The Tonight Show Friday in part to promote all nine seasons of his iconic comedy Seinfeld coming to Netflix, host Jimmy Fallon broached the comedian’s “recent birthday,” to which Seinfeld responded that he had not had a recent birthday. He did, however, acknowledge that he turned 67 this year and explained why that might come as a shocker to some people. “It always takes longer than people think, you know, to be a comedian. I had...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels Pays Tribute To Weekend Update’s Norm Macdonald As NBC Show Picks Up 81st Emmy Win

Saturday Night Live picked up its fifth straight win in the Variety Sketch Series category. The long-running NBC comedy series beat HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels paid tribute to former Weekend Update star Norm Macdonald during his acceptance speech. It takes SNL’s Emmy total to 81 wins. Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three and a half seasons and was on the show for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. “Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald,” said Michaels. Michaels...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’: ‘GMA’ Producer Quiana Burns Named Interim Executive Producer After Candi Carter Exits Syndicated Talker

Good Morning America Weekend executive producer Quiana Burns will be joining Tamron Hall as interim executive producer of the syndicated daytime talk show, which recently launched its third season. She is replacing Candi Carter who stepped down last week. Carter’s departure follows Tamron Hall‘s recent move from ABC Entertainment to ABC News where it is overseen by the team of ABC News President Kim Godwin. The Aug. 20 announcement of the transition noted that Carter would continue as executive producer. She will now be returning to ABC Entertainment to focus on her first-look development deal. Quiana will continue to lead Good Morning America weekend while overseeing Tamron Hall during the search of a new permanent executive producer, which would be the show’s third. This marks a reunion for Hall and Burns who worked together at MSNBC and have a long professional relationship. Hall won the Daytime Emmy for Informative Talk Show Host in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
news-shield.com

Lily Rose-Depp Cast Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Lily Rose-Depp has landed a starring role in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, co-created by singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The model and actress will play the female lead opposite Tesfaye in the series, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. While not confirmed, it is believed Rose-Depp and Tesfaye will play the pop singer and club owner in question.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Gives Norm Macdonald The Last Laugh

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che paid tribute to longtime cast member and Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald who died on September 14, following a private, nine-year battle with cancer, aged 61. “It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” said Jost. “Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do Weekend Update, and so tonight, we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of Update over to Norm.” The broadcast then cut to several vintage clips of Macdonald at the Update desk, delivering some of his best one-liners. “At the White House this week, President Clinton officially came...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy