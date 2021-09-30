CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Training Camp News

By Grant Hughes, @gt_hughes
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith NBA training camps and media days refueling the news cycle this week, we've got some fresh items to consider... and judge. Note we're not calling into question any of the actual reporting done on these stories. Instead, this is more an assessment of the narratives arising from whatever tidbit or revelation those stories contain. We're buying or selling the level of logic, the underlying sensibility, of the subject matter here.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Becky Hammon
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Championship#Nba Summer League#Nba Players#New Orleans Pelicans Vp
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving posts yet another cryptic message amid COVID-19 vaccine brouhaha

Another day, another non-vaccination for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star has become the unofficial poster boy for NBA superstars who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite repeated pleas from peers and league officials. While Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins finally relented recently, Irving continues to stand by...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Ben Simmons Doesn't Want to Play in Front of 76ers Fans Again

Ben Simmons' desire to no longer play for the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly stretches to the team's fanbase. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said sources have told him Simmons doesn't want to play in front of Sixers fans ever again:. Windhorst said: "I don't...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Ben Simmons–76ers Feud Is Getting Worse

The Sixers played a preseason game Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on Oct. 1 and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Raptors, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it. That’s money that, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Simmons can never recoup.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to latest Ben Simmons news

The Ben Simmons Era appears to officially be over in Philadelphia, not that it would come to much surprise to many 76ers fans. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons won’t report for the opening of training camp next week and “intends to never play another game for the franchise.”. Woj...
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA notebook: Simmons not planning to report to 76ers’ training camp

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
NBA
The Ringer

The Eight Big Questions Looming Over NBA Training Camps

Just nine and a half weeks after Giannis Antetokounmpo became immortal, and a scant 53 days removed from Kevin Durant and Co. winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, we arrive again at the starting line: the opening of training camp for the NBA and its 30 teams. Perhaps the most appropriate summation for the simultaneous sensations of excitement at the return of NBA hoops and whiplash at the kickoff of the league’s third season in two years’ time comes from poet laureate Clark Griswold:
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy