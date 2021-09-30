CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lavish New TV Series Will Offer A Feminist Take On Marie Antoinette’s Life

By Hayley Maitland
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you will about Marie Antoinette, the ill-fated French queen continues to fascinate. Following Sofia Coppola’s macaron-filled 2006 biopic, The Favourite scribe Deborah Davis has penned an eight-part drama series about the Austrian-born monarch, with German actress Emilia Schüle taking on the lead role. British actor Louis Cunningham, meanwhile, will appear as Louis XVI, with Jack Archer and James Purefoy in yet-to-be-disclosed roles.

