A Lavish New TV Series Will Offer A Feminist Take On Marie Antoinette’s Life
Say what you will about Marie Antoinette, the ill-fated French queen continues to fascinate. Following Sofia Coppola’s macaron-filled 2006 biopic, The Favourite scribe Deborah Davis has penned an eight-part drama series about the Austrian-born monarch, with German actress Emilia Schüle taking on the lead role. British actor Louis Cunningham, meanwhile, will appear as Louis XVI, with Jack Archer and James Purefoy in yet-to-be-disclosed roles.www.vogue.co.uk
