CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Greg Newsome out for Browns this week

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome started the first three games of his NFL career, but the cornerback won’t be running that streak to four games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Newsome will miss this weekend’s game against the Vikings due to a calf injury. Stefanski said that Newsome is considered week-to-week and that there are no plans to put him on injured reserve at the moment.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Vikings#American Football#Cleveland Com
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 final injury report: Dalvin Cook will play; Rob Gronkowski out; A.J. Brown, Julio Jones out

The injuries are starting to pile up as Week 4 arrives in the NFL, with several stars missing time. The Tennessee Titans will not have A.J. Brown or Julio Jones this week, leaving Ryan Tannehill without his top two pass catchers (expect a lot of Derrick Henry) while Dalvin Cook was listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings -- but will play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Eddie Goldman Out for Week 3 Game Against Browns

Bears announce Eddie Goldman OUT vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without their star nose tackle for the third straight game to start the season. The team announced on Saturday afternoon that Eddie Goldman will be out for the Week 3 matchup against the Browns. Goldman did not even make the trip with the team to Cleveland.
NFL
record-courier.com

Browns quick hits: Greedy Williams could handle full workload if starter Greg Newsome II misses time

The Browns are coming off a defensive performance as dominant as any coach Kevin Stefanski has ever experienced, but there is some concern on that side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears and had an MRI on Monday morning. Stefanski said he didn't have an update on Newsome, the team's starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Browns to Work Out Young Cornerback This Week

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns will have CB Dee Virgin in for a workout sometime this week. Virgin, 27, was released from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad just yesterday, which speaks to the genuine interest of the Browns, among other teams. In 21 career games with the Detroit Lions & New England Patriots, the young defender has 12 tackles (with an impressive 92% of them being unassisted), as well as a forced fumble. In 2019, Virgin played 77% of snaps with the Lions, a positive sign that they once viewed him as a key player in their defensive scheme before drafting former Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Worked Out Five Players

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns brought in five free agents for tryouts on Friday. The Jets recently hosted Johnson for a visit. Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Myles Garrett says Browns D has to 'go out there and prove it' for 2nd straight week

Myles Garrett and the Browns defense called a players-only meeting last week to make corrections following inconsistent performances in the first two games of the season. Garrett and other Browns defensive leaders knew they were better than what the results showed, so they closed the locker room doors and ensured their teammates knew it, too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy