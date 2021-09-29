CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Stock Picks for a ‘Buy and Hold’ Approach

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GuruFocus business predictability rating ranks companies on a five-star scale, defining the more predictable companies as businesses whose revenue per share and Ebitda per share have been growing steadily and who have produced a strong long-term performance of their stock prices. Thus, those following an investment strategy based on...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves This High-Yield Dividend Stock. Is it a Buy?

Do you like dividends? If so, you're in good company. Warren Buffett, the CEO of powerhouse investment company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), is fond of them too; Berkshire's equity portfolio is stuffed with companies that pay their shareholders on the regular. One stock in particular stands out. Not only does it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#S Corporation#Stock Prices#Gurufocus#Ebitda#Sherwin Williams Co
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Walgreens, Coca-Cola, and Toronto-Dominion Bank all pay more than 3% yields. While not all are Dividend Aristocrats, investors can expect to see their dividends increase. These companies all have strong financials that can support their payouts. If you're looking for a good way to grow your portfolio without worrying too...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Although the overarching goal of investing is to achieve satisfactory returns, there's certainly no shortage of investing styles out there. Some prefer bargain stocks that sell at cheap valuations, while others seek companies that are quickly grabbing market share in their respective industries. The latter category of stocks is particularly...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Palantir, Shiba Inu, Apple, American Airlines: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stocks dropped after the opening bell, with technology shares leading losses as bond yields extended rises. Here’s what we’re watching as Wednesday’s trading heats up. Palantir Technologies PLTR 4.32% jumped 7% in early trading. The data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Facebook FB...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Buying the dip in semiconductor stocks

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep. Before the opening bell, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. RPM shares gained 0.8% to close at $79.50 on Tuesday.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings

These big bank stocks have upside to tap into before earnings season. Credit Suisse is selectively bullish on large-cap bank stocks. Large-cap bank stocks have been strong performers so far in 2021, but analysts say a handful of them have additional upside potential. Investors can buy into this potential ahead of the banks' third-quarter earnings, which start rolling out Oct. 13 and could spur market interest. A Credit Suisse analyst team led by Susan Roth Katzke has named its seven top large-cap bank stocks in an environment of elevated inflation, economic growth and rising interest rates. While the current backdrop is favorable for most bank stocks, Credit Suisse prefers banks that are positioned to gain profitable market share during the economic recovery. Here are Credit Suisse's top seven large-cap bank stocks to buy now.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Pricey Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Slide Continues

Cloudflare will continue growing as more websites come online and deliver more digital content. Shopify will keep thriving as long as individual businesses want to expand online. The Trade Desk will profit from the death of “linear TV” platforms like cable and satellite TV. The NASDAQ lost its momentum in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The Top 3 Buy & Hold Healthcare Stocks for October

The healthcare sector can be the perfect area of the market to look if you are a buy & hold investor since there are so many different ways that these businesses can grow over the next decade. It’s also a great sector to pursue during the current market volatility, as a lot of these companies are considered to be defensive and should see steady demand for their products regardless of what’s happening in the economy.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy