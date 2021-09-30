CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh opens up about his sobriety as the nation faces addiction crisis during Covid-19 pandemic

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty Walsh chose to go to an alcohol detox program in 1995. But even after committing to it, he was questioning his decision. "I didn't want to go to detox. ... When I got there, I thought to myself: 'What am I doing here?' " the secretary of labor said in an interview with CNN during National Recovery Month, which has taken on an extra level of significance as Covid-19 fuels concerns over a rise in addiction in America.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Secretary’s Calendar Reveals Covid-19 Rulemaking Crunch

In Marty Walsh ‘s early weeks as U.S. labor secretary, he was thrust into White House meetings over a controversial virus workplace-safety regulation and immediately began working to sell the president’s jobs agenda—all while learning a new bureaucracy via virtual staff briefings from his Boston home. That’s the depiction of...
U.S. POLITICS
YourCentralValley.com

California is only state with ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission after case rate falls again

California continues to boast the lowest coronavirus rate in the U.S., with the latest data from the CDC showing that the state’s transmission level has decreased yet again. Two weeks ago, California was the lone state where COVID-19 infection rates were considered “substantial,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tiered system measuring […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastietimes.com

Secretary of Labor Walsh Stops by Eastie Last Week

At a luncheon last Thursday at Rino’s Place in East Boston someone asked former Boston Mayor and current US Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh if he ever dreamed he’d have a Presidential Cabinet position. “Are you kidding?” laughed Walsh. “I never thought I’d be mayor.”. Walsh’s meteoric rise as an...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor#Cnn#The Us#American
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
unomaha.edu

COVID-19 and Human Rights: Narrative of Latinos During the Pandemic

The current pandemic has had a disproportionate effect of minorities and particularly on Latinos. Besides the comparatively higher mortality levels among this population, other negative effects include the lack of—or reduced—access to health services, increased food insecurity, a decrease in educational opportunities, among others. Based on the ongoing Voces of a Pandemic collaborative project, consisting in collecting oral histories from Latino communities facing these impacts, this panel will discuss the complexities of accessing these basic services during COVID-19 from a perspective that centers the promotion and protection of human rights.
OMAHA, NE
jerseysbest.com

Has COVID caused a labor crisis in N.J.?

When the pandemic began, Denise Christopher, owner of commercial cleaning company Attention to Detail Janitorial Services in Brick Township, didn’t want to send her employees to service the company’s accounts due to concerns for their safety. Instead, she and her business partner provided the company’s disinfecting services themselves. Even so, Christopher said she was able to retain her employees throughout the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boreal.org

Nonfatal drug overdoses increased during COVID-19 pandemic

From the Minnesota Department of Health - September 30, 2021. Improving health and wellness is possible for anyone who uses drugs, including the more than 14,000 Minnesotans who had an overdose treated at a hospital in 2020. In fact, in 2020, for every overdose death of a Minnesota resident, there were 14 nonfatal overdoses reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy