Florissant, MO

ST. LOUIS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY LEGAL NOTICE

St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis County Port Authority will accept bids from qualified firms for asbestos abatement and environmental materials removal at the Former Jamestown Mall (the “Project”) located at 175 Jamestown Mall, Florissant, MO. Interested firms or joint ventures should submit one (1) original and two (2) copies of their fully completed and signed Bid Proposal, along with all required documentation, in a sealed envelope marked “CONFIDENTIAL: Proposal for Former Jamestown Mall Abatement Project” to the offices of Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., 120 S. Central Ave., Suite 1600, Clayton, MO 63105, Attn: Andrew C. Ruben, by November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CST) at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting and walk-thru on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at the Project site. The Project Request for Proposals may be obtained from the Port Authority’s web site at www.stlpartnership.com/ rfp-rfq/. Copies of all Contract Documents may be viewed or purchased at County Blue Reprographics, 811 Hanley Industrial Ct., St. Louis, MO 63144 (http://www.countyblue.com),at Cross Rhodes Print & Technologies, 2731 S. Jefferson, St. Louis, MO 63118, or at MOKAN, 4666 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, MO 63115 (https://mokanccac.org/). All questions shall be submitted via email to Elizabeth Noonan at bnoonan@ced-solutions.com, no later than October 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The Port Authority actively encourages submission of proposals from disadvantaged business enterprises and companies owned by minorities, women, immigrants and veterans. The Port Authority does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, ancestry, national origin, disability or veteran status in consideration of this award. Equal Opportunity Employer.

www.stlamerican.com

