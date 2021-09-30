CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

South Central College Receives $2 Million+ Grant from US Department of Education

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Central College (SCC) has received a $2,018,809 grant from the United States Department of Education (DoED) to advance guided learning pathways for adult learners age 21 and over and underrepresented students. The grant, which is funded through DoED’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program, begins October 1, 2021 and continues for five years.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brush News Tribune

Morgan Community College receives $4.7 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program STEM grant

Morgan Community College (MCC) recently heard from U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet that the college has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) grant through the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release. The grant provides $989,740 in...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
MyChesCo

Lincoln University Chemistry Department Receives Gift from The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Lincoln University recently received a $15,000 gift from The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education (CFSRE) that supports undergraduate research and co-curricular programs in forensic science at HBCUs. During a recent partnership meeting between CFSRE and the department of chemistry & physics at Lincoln University’s...
COLLEGES
Quad-Cities Times

Pleasant Valley High School receives blue ribbon from US Department of Education

Pleasant Valley High School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for its efforts to attain academic excellence and close achievement gaps. The high school is among the schools listed as this year’s winners in the department’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The 39-year-old program acknowledges schools that demonstrate their student bodies’ ability to reach high levels of achievement.
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houma Courier

Louisiana education department offering grants to 'reimagine' school systems

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the launch of the Reimagine School Systems program, a $35 million grant encouraging school systems to create "new, bold educational opportunities that improve student access to high-quality schools," reads a release. "We are accepting the most innovative ideas from the field to help generate...
Sand Hills Express

WSC receives $2.125 million grant for WayS In program

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College (WSC) received a $2.125-million grant from the U.S. Department of Education through the Title III Strengthening Institutions program for the first time. WSC said the annual awards of $375,000 to $450,000 per year for five years will provide the college with the resources to...
WAYNE, NE
tufts.edu

Tufts University Receives $25 Million Challenge Grant from Schuler Education Foundation to Increase Number of Pell Grant-Eligible Students and Students with Undocumented Status

Schuler Access Initiative seeks to invest in ‘smart, capable, and ambitious’ students from families with low incomes. For More Information or to Request a Photo from this News Release, Contact:. Tufts University has received a $25 million challenge grant from the Schuler Education Foundation, co-founded by Tufts alumni Jack Schuler...
COLLEGES
massachusetts.edu

UMass Amherst College of Education faculty awarded $1.25 million grant

AMHERST, Mass. – Two professors in the College of Education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have received a five-year, $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to prepare the next generation of special education administrators to be culturally responsive leaders. Professor Mary Lynn Boscardin, special education...
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
escalontimes.com

Department Of Education Grant Awards Showcase Commitment

The U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) announced it is on track to award more than 5,100 grants, totaling around $2.6 billion dollars, to new and existing grantees by Sept. 30. Grants provided by the Department under these programs will directly serve more than 1.3 million students...
EDUCATION
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo College receives $4.8 million grant to enhance STEM career pathways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it has received a five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education totaling $4,783,323 to develop a work-based learning system and enhance transfer readiness for students pursuing careers in STEM fields. AC said the Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Grant positions the College to cultivate...
AMARILLO, TX
northwestgeorgianews.com

Berry College receives $750,000 grant for STEM scholarships

Berry College has been awarded a $750,000 grant to assist low-income, academically talented students in mathematics/computer science, physics, biology, biochemistry and chemistry. The LEGION S-STEM Track One project coordinators at Berry will select 21 undergraduates to receive scholarships over the course of six years. The program will make use of...
COLLEGES
tamaractalk.com

Broward College Makes It Easier To Receive Workforce Education

Several Broward County zip codes will benefit from a $30 million grant offering free educational opportunities, workforce training, and support. Dispersed over five years, Broward College receives the funds from the U.S. Department of Education as part of its Promise Neighborhoods program. The funds will be used to support Broward UP, which offers services directly in neighborhoods in the following zip codes: 33309, 33311, 33313, 33319, 33023, and 33069.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
briarcliff.edu

US Department of Education Funds Grant for Briar Cliff’s Talent Search Program

Briar Cliff University recently received a grant from the US Department of Education to fund the University’s Talent Search Program. The grant will be in the amount of $520,984 for the first budget period, which is the 2021-22 academic year. The grant is expected to be awarded annually for five years resulting in a total of $2,604,920 in support. The purpose of the grant is to allow Briar Cliff’s Talent Search Program to identify and assist individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dc.edu

College Awarded $6.4 Million in Federal Grants

Dominican College has received two federal grants totaling $6.4 million from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). These grants were secured to establish the STEM Opportunities for Hispanic and Low-Income Students (SOHLIS) Project and a Public Health Informatics & Technology Workforce Development Program (PHIT Workforce Program) that both aim to increase the diversity of students entering these fields.
ORANGEBURG, NY
Birmingham Business Journal

HudsonAlpha receives six-figure grant for STEM education

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has been selected by the National Science Foundation to receive a substantial grant. The NSF funding totals nearly $300,000 and will be aimed at improving an undergraduate STEM Education program at the Huntsville facility. The project, Characterizing Our DNA Exceptions (CODE), introduces bioinformatics research to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
pdjnews.com

$1.16 million grant will support health education in Oklahoma

A new $1.16 million grant over three years will help ensure expanded health instruction for pre-K through 12th grade students and provide enhanced training for health teachers in Oklahoma public schools. The initiatives are made possible by a partnership between of the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET). TSET awarded the grant to help…
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
BOWIE, MD
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Name dropping | Cabrillo College receives $5 million grant

Cabrillo College announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a five-year, $5 million U.S. Department of Education grant award for federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institutions, titled Advancing in College & Career-pathways to Expand STEM Opportunities. The grant is a Hispanic Serving Institution – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (HSI-STEM) and articulation...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy