Jefferson City teen sentenced to prison for violating his probation in shootings

A Jefferson City teen is sentenced to 15 years in prison for violating his probation by being involved in separate shootings. In March, Leandre Williams, 19, was sentenced to five years supervised probation after pleading guilty to accessory to first-degree assault. That charge stemmed from an incident on Jefferson City, when an 18-year-old girl was shot in her car after being followed by another vehicle. Williams admitted he was in vehicle that followed the victim but denied doing any shooting.