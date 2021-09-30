CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agency receives funds to investigate crimes against children

By Gloria Enloe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne mid-Missouri law enforcement agency will receive a piece of the. $1.8 million being awarded to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children. In July, Governor Mike Parson announced the state was making up to $2 million available for law enforcement agencies to better investigate and pursue charges against those who committed crimes against children during the pandemic. Yesterday, Parson announced that 19 agencies will receive a total of $1.8 million in funding that will be released tomorrow.

News On 6

Large Amounts Of Drugs, Weapons Seized As 5 Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up

An Illinois man has been arrested in Rogers County after deputies say he had nearly 300 pounds of marijuana loaded in his car in suitcases. The bust was part of a two-night, multi-law enforcement agency operation to crackdown on drugs and stolen property. Rogers County Deputies were joined by Pryor Police, Mayes County Deputies, Owasso Police, and GRDA. Deputies and officers say drugs and theft go hand in hand and they rarely see one without the other. They say people often steal, to get money, to buy drugs. They say that's why they are cracking down on both. In a team effort, officers and deputies made 150 traffic stops, took nine people to jail, and found large amounts of drugs all in 16 hours.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
idahocountyfreepress.com

County law enforcement investigating Cove Road homicide

GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide reported at a Cove Road residence on Thursday, Sept. 30. Identity of the victim, a 76-year-old woman, is not being released at this time. According to ICSO, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, dispatch received a report of...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
MyChesCo

Police Searching for Philadelphia Woman Accused of Patient Abuse

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with Abuse of Care Dependant and related offenses. Authorities state that an arrest warrant has been issued for Theresa Floyd, a 43-year-old female from Philadelphia, PA. Floyd is wanted for assaulting a patient at the Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center in Doylestown, PA. The victim claims that Floyd forced her to wear a diaper instead of allowing her to use the bathroom when needed, as well as grabbing her by the neck and banging her head into the wall multiple times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Police Chief Says Many Rural Law Enforcement Agencies Lack Resource, Training & Experience

(Missourinet) A southwest Missouri police chief says many rural law enforcement agencies often don’t have the resources, training and experience found in bigger cities. A statewide task force is working to improve services for Missouri’s sexual assault survivors and to better respond to these cases. During a virtual task force hearing, Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb says he has worked in both urban and rural police departments over the past forty years. He says his department does the best it can with the resources it has.
MISSOURI STATE
State
Missouri State
Current Publishing

Boone County law enforcement agencies prepare for ‘bigger’ memorial, appreciation event

Local law enforcement agencies will come together to host the Boone County Law Enforcement Memorial & Appreciation Event Oct. 11. The free event will allow all law enforcement agencies in the county to greet residents and honor local officers who have died in the line of duty. Participating agencies include the Thorntown Police Dept., Lebanon Police Dept. Zionsville Police Dept., Jamestown Police Dept., Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept., Advance Police Dept., Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
snntv.com

SCSO investigators receive national financial crime awards

CHICAGO, IL (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman announced four sheriff's office members who received the 2021 Task Force of the Year Award from the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. Detectives Rhett Campbell, Carlos Verdoni and Daniel Levanti(who is not pictured), along with Digital Forensic Examiner Brooke...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Person
Mike Parson
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement seeking public's assistance with homicide investigation

BEMIDJI, MN: On Sunday, September 5, 2021 at approximately 3:25 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a report of shooting at a residence located in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive, NE which is located in Turtle River Township of Beltrami County. Upon Deputies and a Minnesota Conservation Officer's, arrival a deceased adult male was found at that location.
BEMIDJI, MN
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Asks For Help In Cadiz Kidnapping Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect and a victim in a kidnapping that happened on Lafayette Street in Cadiz Wednesday morning. State Police say they were called just after 8 am to the report of a female that had been kidnapped from a Cadiz business parking lot. After talking with witnesses, investigators were able to identify the woman as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum, of Dover.
CADIZ, KY
newschannel6now.com

Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday

MUNDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Munday Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that reportedly happened in north Munday. Law enforcement officials said police were called to the scene Monday night where they found two deceased men inside of a home. State evidence shows that one...
MUNDAY, TX
wsgw.com

State Troopers Extradite Suspects in Crimes Against Children from Florida

Four State Troopers from the West Branch Post flew to Florida earlier this week to extradite three suspects back to Michigan. Three of the troopers are assigned to the Trooper Investigator Unit, which investigates complex crimes against children, including Criminal Sexual Conduct, Child Sexually Abusive Material and child abuse. State Police say all three suspects had numerous active felony warrants resulting from Trooper Investigator Unit investigations.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Law enforcement agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in Summerville. The Summerville Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they’ll be out in full force with extra patrols. They say it’s an effort to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
lakeworthtx.org

LWPD becomes a "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency"

On September 25, 2021 the Lake Worth Police Department became a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Recognition Program; the 183rd agency in Texas to be so recognized. The Lake Worth Police Department considers itself one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the state, and this achievement is one of many that affirms as much.
LAKE WORTH, TX

