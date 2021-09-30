Mid-Missouri law enforcement agency receives funds to investigate crimes against children
One mid-Missouri law enforcement agency will receive a piece of the. $1.8 million being awarded to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children. In July, Governor Mike Parson announced the state was making up to $2 million available for law enforcement agencies to better investigate and pursue charges against those who committed crimes against children during the pandemic. Yesterday, Parson announced that 19 agencies will receive a total of $1.8 million in funding that will be released tomorrow.www.kjluradio.com
