Mid-Missouri law enforcement agency receives funds to investigate crimes against children

An Illinois man has been arrested in Rogers County after deputies say he had nearly 300 pounds of marijuana loaded in his car in suitcases. The bust was part of a two-night, multi-law enforcement agency operation to crackdown on drugs and stolen property. Rogers County Deputies were joined by Pryor Police, Mayes County Deputies, Owasso Police, and GRDA. Deputies and officers say drugs and theft go hand in hand and they rarely see one without the other. They say people often steal, to get money, to buy drugs. They say that's why they are cracking down on both. In a team effort, officers and deputies made 150 traffic stops, took nine people to jail, and found large amounts of drugs all in 16 hours.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO