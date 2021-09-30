CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFX Maestro Chris Corbould on No Time To Die, Nolan’s Batman & joining the Marvel Universe

By Thomas Alexander
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s take a moment to step back in time to Glasgow Film Festival 2020 – simpler times and of course pre-pandemic where we were blissfully unaware of what was to come. The film industry as we know it has changed forever and a man who knows about change is special effects legend and Academy Award winner Chris Corbould. A varied career so far he has worked on six James Bond films and is now part of the Marvel Universe.

Christopher Nolan
Daniel Craig
Timothy Dalton
John Legend
Sam Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
