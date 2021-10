A manufacturer with a major presence throughout North Carolina is making a significant investment to expand again in the Charlotte region. Corning Optical Communications, part of Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW), was approved for state incentives today for an expansion in Hickory. It will add a second optical cable manufacturing facility at Trivium Corporate Center, in addition to expanding an existing facility there. Corning will invest $150 million by the end of next year on both projects, creating 200 jobs.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO