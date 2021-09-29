SKIN IN THE ONLINE RADIO GAME

How one station staffed by Hub mainstream radio expats is slowly reaching the world. It wasn’t long ago that whenever you mentioned listening to a radio station, some typical responses you might have gotten were, “No one listens to radio anymore” or, “Why listen to radio when you can load your mobile device with thousands of songs?” or, “I stream my favorite music from various platforms, so there’s no longer any need for radio.” While all of this continues to be true to some extent, radio has not gone the way of the stagecoach and is actually doing quite well for the most part, with traditional commercial stations, satellite radio, college/indie radio, public radio, and online-only stations all being options for listeners. This last category includes some very quirky, eclectic, and interesting local options such as BumbleBee Radio, a streaming station headed up by Kristen Eck, who is also known locally for her helicopter/traffic reporting and Uncertain.FM, which is run by TJ Connelly, who also works as the DJ for the Patriots and the Boston Bruins and whose station has 15 DJs and includes his daily live show Uncertain Times. And then there is Mark Skin Radio (also known as MSR), a Massachusetts-based online station that offers a wide variety of music, which I’m a part of as one of its DJs. The slogan for the station is “What the hell is Mark Skin Radio anyway?” which is a very good question and one that we will get into a bit here.