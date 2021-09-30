Editorial: Top US commanders opt for blunt honesty, even when their bosses won't

Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of domestic and foreign policy decisions. It was a welcome change from past presidents who have too often waited until the end of their terms to take any bold action to protect the environment.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 HOURS AGO