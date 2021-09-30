CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punting is Winning: And Just Punting This Week Because Beez Stole My Kicker and Returner

By Atinat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State’s Jayden Reed had a game-tying 62-yard punt return TD (and another 69 yards (nice) on two kick returns) to set the Spartans up for a win over Nebraska, and Indiana’s Charles Campbell accounted for 15 of their 33 points in their way-too-narrow win over Western Kentucky, thanks to four field goals and three extra points. They were pretty heads-and-shoulders the returner and kicker of the week, respectively. But if you read Beez’s POTW article, you’d know that. What the hell, Beez? I thought I was doing this because you hated specialists? Alright, some of that might have been my imagination, but come on man. You didn’t leave me much room to work here.

