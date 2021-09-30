Prepare for laughs: Maddgame's sketch comedy series is back for an eighth season

Comics famously hate explaining their jokes, but “I Think You Should Leave,” the sketch show created by the former “Saturday Night Live” writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, does beg some exposition. Most of the sketches involve a number of unexpected plot twists, extravagant gags, insane premises, or chaotic characters with inexplicable motivations. The show’s second season, which streamed on Netflix this summer, features a sketch in which a man is peer-pressured into making fun of his own wife during a poker game with his friends. He’s immediately flooded with guilt and thinks back to the times when his wife has been supportive of him—namely, when he played a henchman in a small local play. Hot dogs are a running motif in the show, and in one sketch, an office worker (played by Robinson) is caught trying to scarf a hot dog from inside of his sleeve during a work meeting because he’s angry that lunch has been delayed. Another bit is a commercial for a toy doll named Tammy Craps, whose head is filled with farts. In order to diffuse the fart smell, the company had to use a noxious chemical deodorant, which made the doll unsuitable for children under sixty pounds. The sketches often make you laugh uncontrollably, and then wonder: How could anyone come up with this?

