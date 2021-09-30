Prepare for laughs: Maddgame's sketch comedy series is back for an eighth season
Maddgame Entertainment is preparing to give viewers something they need now more than ever — a good laugh. The Baton Rouge production company is bringing back its weekly half-hour sketch comedy series, "Laugh Now, Laugh Later," for a 14-episode Season 8. The premiere will air at 10:30 p.m. Friday on WBTR, Channel 36 (cable Channel 19) and be simulcast on Maddgame's YouTube channel, the MGE Network.www.theadvocate.com
