Baton Rouge, LA

Prepare for laughs: Maddgame's sketch comedy series is back for an eighth season

By JUDY BERGERON
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddgame Entertainment is preparing to give viewers something they need now more than ever — a good laugh. The Baton Rouge production company is bringing back its weekly half-hour sketch comedy series, "Laugh Now, Laugh Later," for a 14-episode Season 8. The premiere will air at 10:30 p.m. Friday on WBTR, Channel 36 (cable Channel 19) and be simulcast on Maddgame's YouTube channel, the MGE Network.

