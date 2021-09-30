An end of unfettered growth for short-term rentals in resort towns

I was at last Tuesday’s Breckenridge Town Council meeting, and there was a lot of emotion on both sides of the issue. It was clear that both sides love their town and want what they feel is a fair solution. I am shocked that the council approved the cap with such overwhelming opposition. The opinion of those opposed was that the measure was not based on factual data and that more time was needed to research the issue before far-reaching measures with potential irreparable property value damage was taken against one group of property owners.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO