Helfrick lauded as family man, public servant

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
New Castle News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriend and colleagues expressed sadness on Wednesday after the death of former state legislator Edward W. Helfrick on Tuesday. He was 93. Helfrick was a two-term Republican member of the state House of Representatives in the 107th District from 1977 to 1980 and a six-term Republican member of the state Senate in the 27th District from 1981 to 2003 representing all of Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties and sections of Luzerne and Dauphin counties.

Daily Item

Edward W. Helfrick, 93, Elysburg

Edward William Helfrick (“Senator Ed”), 93, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Maria Saint Joseph Manor in Danville. Senator Ed was born March 11, 1928, in Pottsville, a son of the late Edward J. and Elizabeth (Rosenberger) Helfrick. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946 as a paratrooper in the Pacific during World War II with the 11th Airborne Division. On Nov. 27, 1952, Thanksgiving Day, he married Rose Marie Chikajlo of Mount Carmel, and raised five children in Bear Gap.
ELYSBURG, PA
Rose Marie
