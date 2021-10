Q. I keep trying, unsuccessfully, to get a protection order against someone who is harassing me. What are some of the things I need to do so the judge believes me?. A. It’s important to note here for those who are unaware, protection orders can only be issued by a judge. While I cannot give an opinion as to if or why a judge does or does not believe you, I can share a couple of things law enforcement frequently recommends in regards to seeking a protection order or harassment protection order.

