What’s coming up in Livingston Parish - Sept. 30

The public is invited to celebrate fall with free family fun at the annual Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, with events spanning the entire antique district. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best. This annual, sold-out event is the largest in Livingston Parish. The festival hosts more than 165 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and collegiate-wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University. Entertainment will be ongoing at Train Station Park. The entertainment venues are within easy walking distance of Range Ave. and provide an excellent place to sit and relax or tap your toes and dance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs. This year’s entertainment lineup includes: James Linden and Jim Hogg, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Odyssey Academy of Dance, River City Boys, The Troubadour’s, and Amethyst. A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. Produced by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, the Fall Festival is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and takes place in the historic Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com. As always, admission and parking is free.