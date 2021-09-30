CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston Parish, LA

What’s coming up in Livingston Parish - Sept. 30

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to celebrate fall with free family fun at the annual Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, with events spanning the entire antique district. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best. This annual, sold-out event is the largest in Livingston Parish. The festival hosts more than 165 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and collegiate-wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University. Entertainment will be ongoing at Train Station Park. The entertainment venues are within easy walking distance of Range Ave. and provide an excellent place to sit and relax or tap your toes and dance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs. This year’s entertainment lineup includes: James Linden and Jim Hogg, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Odyssey Academy of Dance, River City Boys, The Troubadour’s, and Amethyst. A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. Produced by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, the Fall Festival is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and takes place in the historic Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com. As always, admission and parking is free.

www.livingstonparishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Livingston Parish, LA
Government
City
Palmetto, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Society
City
Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Livingston Parish, LA
Society
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devasting as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
Person
Clifton Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy