Minnesota State

MN Man’s Reheated Hot Dish Opinion Sets Off Firestorm Online

By Adam
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 8 days ago
There are few things Minnesotans take as much pride in as the tator tot hot dish. It could be said that there is no greater sign of friendship or northern hospitality than for a guest to be treated to a meal of hot dish straight from the oven. While the recipes may vary from one kitchen to another, the final result is the same -- a hearty, homemade meal to be shared amongst family and friends that somehow always has ample amounts of leftovers no matter how many helpings everyone has had.

96.7 The River

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

