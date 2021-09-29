Ex won't allow our son (11yrs Old) to play sports & New boyfriend interfering with communication. Child Custody, Visitations

Myself and my ex-girlfriend currently have an existing child custody case (Joint Legal) and I am the Primary parent (Our son lives with me and visit his mom two weekends a month). My son loves playing sports and my son‘s mother always participated in bringing him to his games and allowing him not to go to her house on certain weekends if he had a game, also even sometimes coming to his games herself. All of a sudden my son’s mom gets a new boyfriend and everything changes she won’t be bring him to his games anymore, she found a loophole that states joint custody she has to agree Him playing. So now she refuses to bring him to any of his sporting events, so he misses games and other activities. She is stating it is interfering with her time, I explain to her it's one hour (maybe two) and she can come watch him play and take him back with her to finish her weekend.