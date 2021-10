As a life coach for Hinds Adult Education Program, Hyde Heckman lends support to adults seeking to further their education. “Some people consider us like counselors,” Heckman said of her job. “We help the students with anything they might need help with outside of class. For example, interviews skills, resumes, career choices and eliminating barriers for our students on anything that would prevent them from coming to class or not being able to complete their education.”

